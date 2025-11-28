The defeat ended our five-match unbeaten run in all competitions, as two second-half goals turned the game in the hosts favour. Two league phase matches still remain with the league phase concluding before Christmas.

So where has that result left us in the wider league table – and what's next in Europe, let’s take a look….

Where we stand

Palace now lie in 18th position, exactly halfway up the league table. But in terms of points, the Eagles are only three behind the sides sitting third, fourth and fifth, with things still incredibly tight.

Oliver Glasner's side have taken six points so far from a possible 12 so far, with a positive goal difference of +2.

The Eagles might be ten places below the top eight, however the gap from eighth-place FC Drita is only at two points, with the Kosovo club having the same goal difference.

Remember that the top eight qualify automatically for the Round of 16, meaning Palace are still in touching distance of the best possible outcome from the league phase.

A ninth placed finish would mean the play-offs would need to be navigated, with those sides finishing ninth-16th seeded against teams finishing 17th to 24th.

Clubs who finish 25th or lower are eliminated. Despite the defeat in northern France, Palace would still qualify for the play-offs as things currently stand.