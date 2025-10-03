Well-taken goals from Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah secured all three points and ensured the Eagles made it a club record 19 games unbeaten, as well as securing our first ever European away win.

But where has that left us at this very early stage of the competition, let’s take a look….

Where we stand

Palace move straight into 7th position with that win in Poland, one of 16 clubs with three points after the opening night of fixtures.

HŠK Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia claimed top spot, courtesy of goal difference, after they eased past Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps with a 5-0 win.

As a reminder, in the 36-team league the top eight teams qualify automatically for the round of 16.