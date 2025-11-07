The victory was the Eagles’ first-ever home win in a main stage of a UEFA competition, as goals from Maxence Lacroix and two from Ismaïla Sarr were enough to see off the Dutch visitors.

So where has that result left us in the league table and what's next in Europe, let’s take a look….

Where we stand

Palace now sit in 9th position, firmly in the top half of the league standings.

Oliver Glasner's side have taken six points so far from a possible nine, with a healthy goal difference of +3.

The Eagles are just outside the top eight, with Fiorentina on the same number points but a marginally better goal difference (+4). The top eight qualify automatically for the Round of 16, meaning Palace are still in the mix for best possible outcome from the league phase.

A ninth placed finish would mean the play-offs would need to be navigated, with those sides finishing ninth-16th seeded against teams finishing 17th to 24th.

Clubs who finish 25th or lower are eliminated. Following the win over AZ, Palace are three points clear of the team currently occupying 25th position, Legia Warsaw, with a substantially better goal difference.