A historic season ended with Palace taking a point against the champions after Ismaïla Sarr's early goal was cancelled out by a late Mohammed Salah effort.

With Palace leading 1-0, Liverpool lost Ryan Gravenberch midway through the second-half, when he was sent off for taking down Daichi Kamada.

But the hosts continued to create chances. Dean Henderson was again outstanding in goal, but Salah struck in the 84th minute to mean the Eagles had to settle for a draw.

For Richards, it was a tough way to end a game Palace had led for so long.

"The goal gave us a big platform," the American told Palace TV. "Regardless of what point of the season we are at, they're always going to be a good team that we are playing against. But going up 1-0 against the champions is always going to give you a little bit of a boost.

"We tried to defend for our lives pretty much and we tried to take our chances, but ultimately they equalised and that's how it finished.

"Even though they had a red card, it still felt like they were a man up. But regardless, the boys did what they had to do.

"I think we left a little bit out there, but at the end of the day it was a 1-1 draw against the champions. It could have been better for us, but we take that into the end of the season."