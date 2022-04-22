Speaking at the event after being officially honoured in the Hall of Fame alongside former Palace striker Ian Wright, Vieira said: "I will have to mention Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. Because he has the talent - I have to mention Wilfried because working with him every day I see his talent. He is around 28/29 and I hope what he’s doing will be recognised one day."

Vieira was also asked for his reaction to his own award, being added to the Hall of Fame, which aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League.

Vieira won three top-flight titles during 11 seasons with Arsenal, helping the Gunners win the league for the first time in 1997/98, his second season at the club.

He was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2000/01 and won the league a second time the following year. After becoming Arsenal captain, he led the ‘Invincibles’ team to the title in an unparalleled season, not losing a match in 2003/04.

He said: "It is a privilege, to be honest. Because reminding myself, growing up in Senegal, moving to France when I was eight or nine years old and having this dream to be a footballer; I really enjoyed playing with friends. Today I’m sitting in a room with so many legends.

"I’ve been inspired by people to work hard and be where I am today. Hopefully I can inspire other players to be who they want to be.

"It makes you really happy, because when you’re a player you’re making sacrifices to try to be as good as you can. When at the end of your career you have this kind of recognition it makes you proud, makes you feel really good about yourself. Making all these sacrifices, when you see the end of it it makes you really happy about yourself."