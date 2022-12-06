“Having the break in the middle of the season is new. It is just about programming and giving players the right time off, having them back and trying to be ready for the first game of the [second-half of the] season.

“It is something as a football club we try to deal with best, we try to deal with the organisation and get the team back to where we were physically before the break.”

Vieira is determined to come out on top against the Turkish champions, but has one eye fixed firmly on preparations for the remainder of the Premier League season.

“What is important for me is to maximise the potential of the squad,” he explained. “We have some really good young players [and] players with experience who fight to play.

“Overall we have quality. It is about how can we perform every game to challenge and to be really competitive. We are ambitious as a football club and we want to do well. Now we have to give ourselves the best chance to succeed.

“It is about being ready for the first game on the 26th [December] against Fulham and to do that we have to prepare well, and be consistent in our performances.”

