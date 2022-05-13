Memorable victories came over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as a trip to Wembley as the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the second time in six years.

Recognition of Vieira’s managerial qualities completes something of a ‘double’ for him this season, after being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame for his remarkable playing career.

With three games left to play, the Eagles are still on course for their highest-ever points total in the Premier League.

You can vote for Patrick Vieira as Premier League Manager of the Season by clicking HERE. Be fast, voting closes at 18:00 BST on Monday, 16th May!

Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell have also been nominated for Young Player of the Season, and you can vote for them here.