The league has been on pause for six weeks while the World Cup took place in Qatar, challenging clubs across the tournament to maintain match fitness.

Palace arranged four friendlies against high-quality opponents and completed an intense training camp in Turkey, with Vieira putting the players through double sessions over the last month.

Updating on availability, the manager said: “The injuries are the same. We have Macca [James McArthur] who is still progressing on his individual work. Nathan [Ferguson] is getting really close. In the new year he’ll be starting training with the team.

“[Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen] are good. After they went out of the World Cup they had a couple of days and have been back in training since. They’re really good mentally, physically and are ready to go again.

“The two players we had came back in really good shape; mentally they were good. Looking at the [League Cup] game between Liverpool and Man City, the [other World Cup] players are in a good place.”

Discussing the aims of the break, Vieira said he wanted his players to work hard in the absence of competitive action.

“We had a difficult pre-season where we had two groups, so it was really difficult to work more on details. The 10 days we had in Turkey allowed us to focus on some important parts of the game that will allow us to improve as a team.

“[Working hard] was the plan. It was important to keep the tempo and rhythm of the Premier League. We had the first couple of weeks off, then a really good trip in Turkey. The players are working well and working hard. We’re ready to go.

