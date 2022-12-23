Preview

For Vieira and his staff, the World Cup break provided the opportunity to have something of a second pre-season – and other than World Cup competitors Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew, he was working with a full squad.

"We want to challenge ourselves, want to compete every single game we’re going to face and the best way to do that is to prepare,” he said after the friendly against Real Valladolid at Selhurst Park. “When we start the games will be one after the other, so the big job, the big work, has to be done now."

In facing Brazilian legends Botafogo, Turkish champions Trabzonspor and Italian league leaders Napoli as well as the Spanish side, Palace have certainly pushed themselves – but now the focus returns to domestic action.