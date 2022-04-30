Vieira had started Zaha on the bench for the Saints clash to allow his recovery following a bruising game with Leeds United, but brought him on after 64 minutes with the two teams level at 1-1.

With barely a minute left on the clock, Zaha received the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the box, turned and beat four markers to strike home and secure victory.

Vieira told Palace TV what he wanted from the No.11 when introducing him to the match: “We put him in the No.9 [position] because of his mobility and the fact he can hold the ball and run in-behind. There was a massive space between the two lines of four that allowed him to drop and get the ball at his feet.