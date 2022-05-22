We’re at the final game of a positive season overall. It’s been a good season because we’ve maximised the squad’s potential, started a new chapter and had players gel well together after joining the club. We, as staff, worked well to ensure this, which allowed us to have a good season.

The challenge in summer 2021 was to make this new team play together, and to implement a philosophy while earning results. The staff played a massive role in that, as did the players’ commitment and professionalism. Performing well, even when we lost, always gave us hope, and it was this we focused on after games we could have taken more from, because it’s the performance that enables victory.

We went through a difficult period but kept doing what we believed was right, even if we didn’t immediately get the results we wanted. We kept working and trying to improve the details to turn it around. For the staff not to panic, to remain calm and to concentrate on the performances that allowed positive results was really pleasing.

We got what we wanted from the players too, which was hard work, a focus on the details, and togetherness. I was really pleased with the players’ attitude throughout the season, and I include every member of the squad when saying that.

The players built a platform for me and my staff to demand even more from. Now, there are a few more steps to go and more of a challenge to keep improving. We had a good season, yes; I was pleased with it, but it was far from what this group of players can achieve. Perfection is near impossible in our game, but we can build something with the players at this club.

So we have to improve in certain areas. Two key ones for me are decision-making in the final third and our set pieces, both defensively and offensively. If we manage to develop those while sustaining what we’ve done this season, 2022/23 will be an interesting campaign.