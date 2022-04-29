Asked to elaborate on comments made about south London at the recent Sporting Dinner, Vieira said: “I feel like I’m at home. I’ve enjoyed every single day so far, am surrounded by people who support me and support the players to improve ourselves and working with the people around has been really good. Hopefully it will be like that for a long time.”

Palace sit on 38 points from 33 games, having reached an FA Cup semi-final. They have five matches remaining to close a four-point gap on the top 10, but Vieira said he and the team are not targeting particular places:

“We didn’t have and will still not have a target in our mind. We concentrate on the process of winning football matches and play the best we can. Of course there are games remaining and we have to finish in the best way.