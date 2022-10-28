He said: "I think performances like we had against Everton keep us grounded. We always talk about what we want to achieve as a team. We have a lot of areas of the game we need to work on and improve, and this [improvement] is not an area that concerns me. I know the players by now and they are players committed to taking the club to the next level through their work every day.

"This is why we want to bounce back from our performance against Everton and we want to perform well like we did in the last couple of games at home. The support we receive from the fans will be fantastic and we have to match that."

Trying to stop them is a Southampton team that recently drew 1-1 with top-of-the-table Arsenal, a result Vieira feels will have grown their confidence.

Assessing the opposition, he said: "It’s not just about the draw but the way they performed. They had a really good game and when you play well you’re filled with confidence. We know the team we are going to face and I always say it, every game brings challenges and we have to be ready.

"We know how difficult it is to win football matches. They will come with confidence because of the way they performed against Arsenal. Last year we played them, they were really challenging and it will not be different [this year].

"The only concern is looking at the game they played against Arsenal and the quality of the individual players and collective strengths. These are the concerns I have. It’s a big squad, a good squad, with some young, talented players."

Down on the south coast in his pre-match press conference, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl described a typical Palace goal as "super, super goals to score. Fantastic goals with beautiful counter-attacks."

Asked for his reaction to the quote, Vieira said: "I’m just glad that we are scoring goals, not as much as I would like to. Because I believe that we can do much better in the last third. This is one area of the game we need to improve."

