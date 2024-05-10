On his approach to facing Wolves…
It’s not so, that in England they play different sports. They [the players] don't play cricket, which I don't understand – they play football and they [Wolves] play with 11, so we will play with 11. The pitch size is the same, so it's not something totally different to the rest of the world.
Yes, Wolves have a lot of quality, as I mentioned in offence, they play very aggressively, with high intensities. It will be their last home game, and of course everybody can read the table.
If we win we overtake them, they have their last game at Liverpool, and then we are at home to Aston Villa, so it could be that we overtake them in the table, so everybody knows this, and it's no secret.
How they play… at the end of the season, no team has secrets, you can watch all the games, you can analyse everything, and now it's important to show your best performance, to be ambitious, and if you think you can play with 98%, you will lose the game, because every Premier League game, every league game all over the world – if it’s in the German Bundesliga, in [Spain’s] La Liga, everywhere, if you don't perform at your best level, you will lose the game. This is the challenge that every team has, after a very long season.
I think especially the English teams, you could see it in the international competitions, that it's a very long season, with no break in the winter, and then whatever it is, so our players look fresh, and that's important, because we have to be fresh, we have to be sharp, otherwise it's impossible to take the win.
On Wolves' run of one win in eight games...
They've suffered from several injuries in the last weeks, but players are coming back like [Matheus] Cunha, like Neto... [Mario] Lemina's doubtful, so they've suffered from injuries.
Every team, especially in mid-table, can't afford to lose three or four key players due to injuries. If this happens, maybe you can see it in the results, but this is a team with a clear structure in and out of possession, with very good players and a very, very good manager, so this is the challenge we have.