On reflections from the win over Man Utd…

I already forgot the Man Utd game because it's not important for tomorrow. Of course we enjoyed the night and we enjoyed the win, but on Tuesday we were still critical of us because we could do some things better, especially in the first half.

We gave them also two big chances after set plays, so we were not as focused s we should be. But of course we had very good moments, we scored nice goals, but it's always about knowing what's necessary to be that good. This is what we talked about and this is what we did in training because we go to Wolverhampton and we want to win there.

We know it's a very good team, playing a similar system, a 3-4-3 with a lot of pace in offence, with good players in the pockets, with a lot of power, so it's important to take the positive things from Man Utd, but not now say, ‘wow, we are the best in the world, because we beat them.’ That’s how we worked this week.

On Adam Wharton…

Adam does really well, otherwise he wouldn't play almost every minute, and he starts every game because he always shows great performances and with his passing, with his solutions, with his hard work in central midfield together with Will Hughes - it's very important for us.

But [England manager] Gareth Southgate was at Selhurst watching the game against Man Utd, so he doesn't need any advice from me. He will nominate the best players for England.

Adam does really well and I and we all wish all the best to our players, so of course if he will be nominated [for England] it would be a fantastic achievement, but he's a young guy so he will have many international appearances, but it's Gareth Southgate's decision.