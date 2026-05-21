The Red Sashes
Founded in 1924, Rayo Vallecano was founded in the house of Prudencia Priego, the widow of Julián Huerta - Rayo’s first president.
Their first proper stadium, Rodival, wasn’t built until after the Spanish Civil War.
The team are based in Madrid - in the Vallecas neighbourhood, which is made up of two districts: Puente de Vallecas and Villa de Vallecas.
Rayo Vallecano initially played in white shirts and shorts with black socks, with the red sash introduced in 1949.
The 'Rayito' (Little Thunderbolt) came in to distinguish themselves from local rivals Atlético Madrid and it was inspired by the kit of Argentinian giants: River Plate.