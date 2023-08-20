The Brazilian attacker recently completed his transfer to Palace from Flamengo, where he enjoyed a rapid rise through a world-renowned Academy system and won both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in his first full season as a senior footballer.
Looking to make a similar impact in red and blue, it can now be revealed that França will wear Palace’s No. 11 shirt.
The 19-year-old takes the number recently vacated by Wilfried Zaha, who joined Galatasaray in the summer after becoming a Crystal Palace legend over a lengthy career with the club.
Other iconic Palace players to wear the number down the years include Victor Moses, Vince Hilaire, Tony Taylor and Don Rogers.