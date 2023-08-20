With França currently unavailable with a minor injury, Palace fans will therefore eagerly await the sight of him adorning the famous No. 11 for the first time.

França recently told Palace TV: “My way of playing is simple and straight to the point: I set goals and support the other players, always thinking of the team as a whole. I do my best to help the team, so what fans can expect is a lot of determination.

“I’m very excited for my first game here at my new home, giving my best for my new team. I hope all the supporters are happy with me coming here. I bet it is going to be good for all of us.”

França shirt printing

It has been confirmed that Matheus França will wear ‘M. França’ on the back of his Crystal Palace shirt, along with the No. 11.

A custom-made ‘cedilla’ character is currently being developed for the Official Palace Shop, in line with the most accurate spelling of the attacker’s name.

It is expected this will be available for printing in the Shop in early September. As a result, we are currently advising supporters interested in purchasing ‘França’ shirts to postpone their printing until we issue further guidance.