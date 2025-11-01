Richards could be in line to return to the Palace starting XI to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon (15:00 GMT) after missing the midweek win over Liverpool, with Manager Oliver Glasner confirming the defender had trained without any issues.

And the United States international is keen to build on the historic achievements – a first-ever major trophy in the FA Cup, followed by a Community Shield triumph at Wembley, a club-record unbeaten run and a first-ever participation in European competition – achieved in the last six months.

“I mean, it's crazy,” he smiled. “I remember the week after we won the FA Cup and so many people came up to me on the streets, like, ‘oh, you have no idea what you've done for this club.’

“They kept using this word: ‘immortalised’. You know, we're half-a-year out from winning the FA Cup, and people are saying that it will last forever – and it's kind of hard to think like that, because it is so fresh.

“But having been part of the first [Palace] side to win a major trophy, it's amazing. I still don't know if I can fathom it yet.

“Something the gaffer has always kind of tried to instil in us that that was just the first step. If we want to be competing for a title every year, if we want to compete for every trophy, we have to keep pushing ourselves and not be complacent with where we are.

“We’re happy where we are, but also, we know that we have more room to improve, and so we strap up our boots and we get going every day.”