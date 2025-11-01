The United States international, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Brentford – after the Eagles advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek, following a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield – said: “The performances were there, so it was a matter of time before the results were turning our way.
“But, you know, we’ll keep a level head. We know that results will turn our way if we continue to play like we have, so I think we're going in the positive direction.
“[Having so many games] is tough, it’s a challenge, but it’s a reward for winning the FA Cup last year. Some challenges are rewards, so we're really excited for it, ready for this new challenge that the club's never had before.
“It has been an adjustment. But again, we're looking forward to every time we get to play midweek and on the weekend.”