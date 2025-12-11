The Eagles are favourites will be looking to bounce back in the UEFA Conference League after falling to defeat in our last European away day in Strasbourg – but go into tonight’s match with Shelbourne (20:00 GMT) in Dublin as many pundits’ favourites.

Three points would be invaluable in Palace’s quest to secure qualification for the knockout round – particularly with a top-eight finish required to avoid an additional tie in the round of 16 – but Richards feels the pressure is only as high as Palace players demand it to be.

“For us, we want to win every game, regardless of our standing on the table,” the United States international told the pre-match press conference.

“We always have a next-game mentality, we have really high standards for ourselves, so some people want to label it a ‘must-win game’ – but we want to win every game, regardless of what's going on.”