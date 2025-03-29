With 10 league games remaining, the Eagles have accrued more Premier League points (39) at this stage of the season than ever before – and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, in which they face Fulham on Saturday afternoon (12:15 GMT).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the tie, defender Chris Richards explained: “It’s been impressive.

“I think regardless of how we started the season, we knew that we were just one millimetre away from making a difference, and I think once we started kind of seeing results in the FA Cup, we started seeing results in the league, and they go hand in hand.

“We worked really hard, and being able to make a run [in the Cup], I think it will also help us playing in the league as well because we're playing in similar competitions, so again, I think it's been really good for us.

“I think also, not just myself, but the club and coach, we really aspire to make history here at Palace.

“I believe the year before [I arrived at Palace, 2021/22] they had a run [to the semi-finals] as well, so it would be fun to have another run and hopefully win it this time.”