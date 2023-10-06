On managing his 400th Premier League game...

“I don’t keep a record of those statistics – there have been too many now for me to keep a record! It’s a milestone which I’m proud of.

“I’ve a very, very clear memory of [my first game], the Blackburn Rovers v Derby game when I came back from Inter [Milan]. It was on my 50th birthday that day, so I have a very clear memory of it.

“It’s been a privilege to work at this level in a league which has grown exponentially every year. It was a great league, but if you see it today, you’d notice a big difference in the way the league has blossomed really, and certainly in the amount of money that’s come into the game and the level of players who come from all over the world to play in it, and the level of interest from spectators

“Stadiums have got bigger, even the Old Traffords and Arsenal stadiums and Tottenham stadiums, which I thought were pretty big stadiums coming from Italy in 1997, today they’re virtually double the size.

“I’ve only got very good things to say about my time in the league and feel it’s been a great period of time in my life. I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to come back from Italy and try England again.”