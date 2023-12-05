On a run of difficult fixtures in December…

“Yes [we’ve got Bournemouth and Liverpool this week] and then we've got Brighton and Chelsea, so we've got four very difficult games...

“We know that Bournemouth are a good team. They're in exceptionally good form, I think they’ve won three of their last five [league] matches, so they're playing well.

“They just had a very good draw and almost a victory against Aston Villa, so we are playing against another top team – it's not just Liverpool and Manchester City that bother us, it's Bournemouth that bother us as well.

“I expect them to be good. They've got a very good series of results behind them. They'll be coming to Selhurst Park tomorrow night with a lot of confidence. But to be frank, whether they're coming here with confidence or lacking confidence, it’s still a game which we are going to have to perform well in if we want to win it.

“Victory or not, for us, will depend upon what we do on the night, and we've got to try and make certain we do enough on the night to get what we would like.”

On managers adapting to the Premier League…

“I think most of the managers who come here from abroad these days seem to adapt very quickly. I think it's to do with two things: it's to do with the fact that it's a very strong league and the team that they take over invariably has some very good players for them to work with, so that's one factor.

“And two, I don't think England is a particularly difficult country to adapt to. Most of them speak good English when they come over here so they don't have the problem of having to battle a language. They don't really often have difficulties in battling a culture because most of them are coming from other European clubs, and their wives and family also can adjust quite quickly because normally those people are well-educated and speak good English.

“So I would say that for the managers coming into England, 9 times out of 10, I don't think it proves a major problem for them, but you'd have to ask them. But for English coaches going abroad, that could become more difficult, especially if the culture that you find yourself going to is a vastly different culture to the culture you've been used to at home.”

On a good performance at West Ham United…

“All victories and draws and good performances mean a lot to fans, just as all defeats and bad performances hurt fans – that's part and parcel of being in the world of professional football.

“But for us it was important, after two results which we were unhappy with, and even performances to some extent that we were far from being delighted about, it was important to get back and go to West Ham and give the performance that we gave: very solid, very compact.

“I believe that we deserved our result from that game and it's good to take that with us into tomorrow night's game, which is going to be another very stern test for us.”