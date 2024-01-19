On conceding late goals this season…

“Those statistics don't surprise me because I hear them quite often. But I don't know quite how I should put them into some sort of perspective.

“If it was a fact that I thought the team was running out of steam and that we weren't as fit in the last 15 minutes as we'd been, that would really concern me, but I know that's not the case because I have all the data for that.

“So those goals we've conceded there, the 11 goals you mentioned, they're not coming as a result of something which one could easily put right, making certain we were a bit fitter going onto the field.

“Obviously, I'd have to see those 11 goals in which games and how the goals came about, but I've got to say that goals come at all times in games.

“And I think these are statistics, quite frankly, that often interest you more than they interest us working because we just have a game that's just been played so firmly in our mind and we're aware of how the goals were scored and why they were scored and why they shouldn't have been scored, and whether that's happening the first minute of the game or the 91st.

“We have conceded some unfortunate late ones, there's no doubt about that. But I don't know that it's something that concerns me more in terms of the time that the goals were scored than the fact that we've conceded 11 goals.

“Unfortunately we're in the bottom part of the table, not the top part, so we do tend to concede a few more goals than the teams at the top of the table.”

On Matheus França and David Ozoh…

“They’re young, aren't they? I mean they're young, they have ambitions, a lot of aspirations as well, and especially if you've come from Brazil like França, you've come here with dreams and thoughts of taking the Premier League by storm.

“It's not that easy, unfortunately, for players coming in when they're young and of course he came in with an injury into the bargain which took six or seven weeks for us to sort out. Ozoh has come in from our own academy.

“I think these players have to come to terms with the fact that it's not going to be easy to break into a Premier League side. We have some good players and especially when we get everybody back from the injury and from the AFCON tournament, we have quite a strong, experienced and steady side.

“But it was good that they got at least that 30 minutes the other night and it enabled me, of course, also to spare one or two players.

“In particular we decided before the game that [Ebere] Eze wouldn't play more than about 60 minutes. He's only just back from injury himself, and then we decided with the two wing-backs, who’d done an awful lot of work and with a game coming in two days' time, we'd take them off, and we were able to make a couple more changes.

“But frankly, it didn't actually affect our performance as much as I would have thought. I thought the lads that came on did reasonably well and in fact we had our best chances in the last 15 minutes of the game. We created three really clear-cut chances, contrived to miss them, but we didn't suddenly fall away in terms of our standard of play.

“But I suppose I can even see something positive in that because as many as six or seven players who maybe will start the game tomorrow didn't play the last 30 minutes of the game against Everton.”