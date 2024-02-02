On Adam Wharton…

“Doug Freedman in particular has followed him for a long period of time – not purely recently, he followed him even last season and had him flagged up as a player with great potential and a player maybe who would suit our style of play and would fit in very well here.

“The injury to [Cheick] Doucouré of course has increased, if you like, the need for a player who's capable of playing in that position, who has the qualities needed for that position and that prompted us to go in for Adam, who is young, so we have to accept that he doesn't have the Premier League experience and there's going to be a certain amount of learning curve involved in his progression, but we do believe that he's got that incredible margin for progression and that he has all the qualities we're looking for in a player in that position.

“I think it's an excellent signing for the club both in the short term and also in the long term because he has a lot of football ahead of him at such a young age.”

On Palace’s targets in the January transfer window…

“I'm very happy with the business. I congratulate the club on the business they've done. I think it's been good business, they've done it very well.

“We would have been interested when we heard about the possibility of Maxwel Cornet from West Ham. That was something which excited us all, we would have been more than happy to invite him to join us.

“I thought maybe for a time that was going to be a possibility and the club certainly pursued it, but then West Ham decided that they weren't prepared to let him go, he wasn't going to be allowed out on loan after all, so unfortunately that fell through, which was a pity because I think he would have been a good addition to our squad.

“Transfers are frustrating – they're frustrating for everybody, not just managers, they're certainly frustrating for sporting directors and chairmen and owners who are trying to do the deals. And I suppose there is a sense of frustration, especially for Steve Parish and Doug Freedman who pursued this and pursued it in good faith and worked hard, if you like, to try and bring the deal about.

“But, of course, with all transfer deals, at the end of the day, it's the club who owns the player who decides. So you get the information: ‘are you interested? this is a possibility, would you like to pursue it?’ And you say ‘yes, oh yes, we'd like to pursue that’.

“But you're always at risk of the club later in the day saying ‘we've changed our mind, we're going to keep him’. And on this occasion, one can probably understand why, because one or two other players that they probably thought were leaving didn't go through.”