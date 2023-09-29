On reflections from Tuesday night…

“I try not to reflect on it too much really, because it wasn’t a game that went the way we’d like. It went very much the way United wanted it to go and they won deservedly.

“This is a new game and it’s a different team. We will make changes to our team to the one that played on Tuesday night.

“As far as I’m concerned, we will go up there with the same high hopes when one always has when they go to Old Trafford and I look forward to the game.

“It’s a fantastic football arena and we’re playing against one of the best clubs in the world. That’s something you should embrace and look forward to, rather than have doubts or fears about.

“The work we always do in terms of preparing our team has been done, and I’m more than satisfied the players are looking forward to the game and have the same attitude towards what the game as I have and the rest of the coaching staff.”

On the opposition…

“I don’t think they’ll make many changes. They left three important attacking players in their team out of the game on Tuesday night and replaced them with very good players I might add.

“Players like [Marcus] Rashford, [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Bruno] Fernandes, who did not take part in the game, will perhaps be expecting to play in this one ,but I don’t know if there’ll be wholesale changes because the team Erik [ten Hag] put out on Tuesday was a strong one.”