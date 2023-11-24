Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Luton Town, the manager said: “I think they've trained extremely well, the ones who've stayed behind with us.

“We've had seven [players] away this time, so it's not a ludicrous number – other teams have had more than that. People have got back to some sort of fitness now, so our squad's been pretty much a normal size, bringing in one or two boys from the Academy.

“I think it's been a good couple of weeks' work for us and it's good also to see the players who did play international football come back without injury.”

Hodgson was pleased to see a positive international break all-round for his players, adding: “Joachim Andersen's Denmark qualified [for the UEFA Euro 2024 finals] during those two matches, which was important.

“There were two fantastic results for Colombia with Jefferson Lerma, and Cheick Doucouré had good results with Mali, so really it was pretty positive. It's only Jordan [Ayew], I'm afraid, that didn't have the best of results this time around, but all the others have come back in a good frame of mind as well, not least of all the England players.

“Sam Johnstone didn't play, but he's very happy to be a part of the group. And I think that Marc Guéhi has more than established himself really as a person that Gareth [Southgate] will need and count on going forward.”

The manager did confirm, however, that the tight turnaround between the international fixtures – Lerma played the last involving a Palace player on Tuesday night – and Saturday’s match at Kenilworth Road has posed its challenges.

He added: "Two players came back today. That’s the problem when you have players who travel a long way away.

“Both Jordan Ayew and Jefferson Lerma only came back for this morning's training session, but everyone else was back for yesterday's training session, so I suppose that's probably more normal for teams that send players away – that two days before the game you'll get your team or your squad back.

“But we're a little bit unlucky in the sense that some of our players have got longer journeys and it takes them a bit longer to get back.”