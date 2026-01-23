The Palace No. 7 enjoyed a triumphant winter international tournament with Les Lions de la Teranga, sealing the AFCON title with a 1-0 win (after extra-time) over hosts Morocco to add to his previous AFCON win in 2022.

The Final was Sarr's 80th cap for his country, having appeared in five of his nation's seven matches at the tournament, recording one assist along the way.

And he was duly celebrated by Palace players and staff alike at Copers Cope, given the traditional champion's 'Guard of Honour' by his teammates and coaches as he stepped foot onto South London grass once more.

"Thank you everybody," Sarr smiled. "I'm happy to be back here – let's go to win against Chelsea!"

Also pictured joining him back in training were Daniel Muñoz – who has missed the Eagles' last 12 matches through injury – and Chadi Riad, who returned to a Premier League matchday squad for the first time in over a year against Sunderland last weekend.

Despite some fierce rain, there were plenty of smiles to be had in training, as the Eagles stepped up their preparations towards this weekend's London derby against Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Sunday (25th January, 14:00 GMT).

Enjoy the pick of the photos from midweek training below!