The Senegal forward struck his 20th goal of the campaign in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Everton, becoming the first Palace player to reach that landmark since Glenn Murray in 2012/13’s promotion-winning season in the Championship.

Nine of those strikes have come in Palace’s inaugural European campaign, which has seen Sarr almost certainly win the tournament Golden Boot, and the Eagles reach the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig – where he hopes to add a 10th.

“It makes me very happy, very happy,” Sarr said, speaking to Premier League Productions. “Like I said, we are working towards [winning the Conference League].

“When I’ve scored, I say next time that I want to score again, to have a brace or to help my team win. For me, all of this is because of the team. The coach also has emphasised that a lot.

“He tells me if you are in front of goal, don’t pass, score for you. Be selfish, like they say! I’ve learnt quick and now I have nine goals in the Conference League – and I hope that I will be able to score a 10th one to give Crystal Palace the victory.”

Asked to mark his season so far, Sarr laughed: “A mark? I would say 20 out of 20 – as I’ve scored 20 goals this season!

“Honestly, I’ve really worked hard this season to have this: 20 out of 20!”