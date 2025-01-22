Oliver Glasner’s side are on Palace’s best-ever top-flight run away from home when it comes to avoiding defeat.

Never before have the club gone seven consecutive away games without defeat in the top division of English football – but back-to-back wins, at Leicester and West Ham last week, have seen the Eagles reach that milestone.

What’s more, clean sheets in both of those fixtures – combined with the 0-0 Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth – mean Palace have equalled their longest run without conceding away from home in the Premier League (a run of three matches in December 2017 – which coincidentally also included a win at Leicester).