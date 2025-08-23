On this weekend’s clash with Forest, Sosa added: “Every game in the Premier League is tough, it's difficult, so many good players incoming, so many good players changing every year.

“Nottingham showed also last season that they are a really good team. They’ve come into this season as well in good shape, they won 3-1 in the first game, so we expect a good game from our side.

“But we also know our qualities, so I expect a really, really interesting game.

“We know our potential, we know our goals, we know what we want to do, and I think us as a team defines this togetherness that we are showing almost every game, because we are here for each other in every single game.

“I think we are showing that on the pitch, and hopefully next week we will be able to go to the [Conference League] group phase and then we go game by game, but obviously our goals are always aiming big and then see where we can get.

“The manager said to us we have to look game by game, because if you go a little bit too far, then sometimes it can be counterproductive, because of course we’re aiming big and wanting to achieve something big, but also staying humble.”