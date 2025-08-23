Having previously featured in the Community Shield, but missed our Premier League opener at Chelsea last week, Croatia international played the full 90 minutes against the Norwegian Cup holders as Palace claimed a 1-0 first-leg lead.
Speaking about his home bow, Sosa smiled: “It was really nice, to be honest – it was the first time I experienced the atmosphere at Selhurst, which was electric, and I was smiling when I was walking out for the game.
“You feel this English vibe in the stadium, which is really special. Obviously for me, first game, first European night, so I'm a part of that special day for Crystal Palace, and I feel very proud because of that. Obviously we won the game, so it's even better!
“I did Community Shield, European, now I'm missing the Premier League [debut]! There will be plenty of games, of course, but for me, I'm here for the team, I'm ready."