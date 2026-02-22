Speaking to our last matchday programme ahead of his home debut brace against Burnley – you can buy past issues of the programme by clicking HERE – the Norwegian spoke of his desire to make an immediate impression in SE25.

He duly did so against Burnley with two fine goals, and will be hoping to add to that – and his midweek assist in the UEFA Conference League – when his former team visit Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Strand Larsen said of his move from Wolves to Palace: "I wanted to come here of course, but you can never put pressure on these things. When I was finally able to get the green light and sign those papers, it was the best feeling ever.

"I never wanted to go anywhere abroad, and as soon as my agent called me about Crystal Palace, I thought 'amazing'. It’s a great club with good history. They won the FA Cup last year, and this year there is a lot of quality throughout the team.

“I’m also looking forward to living in the city, with a change of location. I’ll feel like there will be lots to do away from the game, going for walks and just distracting myself from football when the time is right.

“So it’s cool to come and play here. I know, as well, as an away player, that South London is a difficult place to visit – and I want to be part of a side that keeps that up.

"I just want to run my boots off for the team."