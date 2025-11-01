Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma and Jean-Philippe Mateta all return after they began the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on the bench.

As first revealed by Glasner yesterday, Adam Wharton again misses out through illness, while Eddie Nketiah is out for the next three fixtures after he was withdrawn at half-time in midweek.

Defender Jaydee Canvot returns to a strong looking substitutes bench, which also includes Romain Esse and Christantus Uche as attacking options.

The starting line-up is almost identical to the one that began the game against Arsenal in the last Premier League outing – with Lerma replacing Wharton the only change.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Canvot, Cardines, Devenny, Hughes, Esse, Uche.

Brentford: Kelleher (GK), Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Igor Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson (GK), Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.