The Norwegian forward, who signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the club on Monday and who celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, will be hoping to complete a milestone week by becoming Palace’s 103rd debut-day goalscorer.

He replaces Brennan Johnson in the starting XI, with the Wales international moving to the bench.

Fellow new arrival Evann Guessand also features in a Palace matchday squad for the first time, but starts the day on the bench.

There is one other change for Palace from the side which drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with Adam Wharton – returning from a one-match suspension – back in the team, with Chadi Riad among the substitutes today.

Two more players also return for injury for Palace: Borna Sosa missed last weekend’s draw, and is back on the bench, and Daichi Kamada – who injured his hamstring during 14th December’s match against Manchester City – is also back in the squad.

For Brighton, there are three changes to the side which conceded a late equaliser to Everton on this ground a week ago.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Yasin Ayari and Danny Welbeck all make way, and in come Olivier Boscagli, 17-year-old full debutant Harry Howell, and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Kadioglu, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Howell, Baleba, Gross, Rutter, Kostoulas, Mitoma.

Subs: Steele (GK), Igor Julio, O'Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Milner, Minteh, Welbeck, Gomez.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Pino.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Riad, Canvot, Sosa, Kamada, Guessand, Johnson, Uche.