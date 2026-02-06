On the positive mood in training…
It’s good. Very positive. Very good.
I mentioned last year, I remember when we had the worst start in Crystal Palace history in the Premier League. There were three points in the first eight games, and as I told you then, if you come to the training ground, you would feel we are top four in the Premier League table.
I think no one is able to show his best performance when he is in a bad mood. I think it's just not possible. Maybe you can have a little bit of being a little bit angry or something, but you need positivity, you need confidence, you need a kind of belief. And this is what, of course, the new players brought in, what players coming back from injuries brought back into the team.
It gives the players a sense of, hey, we have more and more options, because everybody could see the last game, we had one attacker on the bench with [Christantus] Uche from our squad. To get to have an impact during a game, it's just really tough.
The players, they are not stupid, they know the situation. And now, with Jørgen available, with Evann, with Daichi Kamada available, with Adam Wharton back after the suspension, this gives us confidence.
And even there, I think in the first-half, we were better than Nottingham [Forest]. And with these players, and now working on the pitch, we have a very huge confidence that we will do better and better in the next weeks.