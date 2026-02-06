On turning results around...

For us, it's pressing the reset button.

With all the results, we were not really pleased. Daichi Kamada is back and trained the full week – he will be available for the Brighton game – and really, it feels like a new team, with three new players coming in, and now it's really to start.

I told the players at the beginning of this week, because this group of players will now be together until the end of the season, it feels a little bit the mood around the club is not the best one, to be honest.

Last year, at the same stage of the season, we had one point more in the Premier League, and even the goal difference was more or less the same, so it was 28 (for) 30 (against), and now we have 25-29, so it's very, very similar.

Last year's season is praised, because it was the best-ever season in Crystal Palace history, so now we are one point behind. We are still in one cup competition – not in the FA Cup, so blame on me, but not in the FA Cup – but in the Conference League.

So same situation, and now it's our job, the team's job, to make the best of it, and get the turnaround to finish the season as good as last year.