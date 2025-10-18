The same side that started at Everton 13 days ago is retained, with manager Oliver Glasner confirming on Friday that he had no fresh injury concerns following the international break.

That means the attacking trio of Yeremy Pino, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Phillipe Mateta is retained, with all three having scored for their country on international duty over the recent window.

Marc Guéhi skippers the side, alongside Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix in defence.

Glasner also has options from the bench with Eddie Nketiah, who has two goals in his last three appearances as a substitute, and Justin Devenny both included in the matchday squad.

Nathaniel Clyne and Romain Esse, who were absent from the trip to Everton, are both back amongst the substitutes.

Bournemouth make three changes from the side that won 3-1 against Fulham. In come Alex Jimenez, Eli Kroupi and Justin Kluivert and out go David Brooks, Evanilson and James Hill.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Esse, Nketiah.

Bournemouth: Petrovic (GK), Jimenez, Truffert, Senesi, Kroupi, Scott, Diakite, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo.

Subs: Dennis (GK), Araujo, Smith, Cook, Adli, Hill, Milosavljevic, Christie, Gannon-Doak.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth