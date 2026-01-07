Glasner makes two changes from the side that started our previous outing against Newcastle on Sunday.

Justin Devenny comes in for Nathaniel Clyne at right wing-back. Clyne went off due to injury in the second-half at St James' Park and is out of the matchday squad for the visit of Villa.

With Jefferson Lerma following concussion protocol, defender Jaydee Canvot makes his first start in the Premier League since the draw with Brighton back in November.

Johnson is in for his first start at Selhurst Park, after making his debut in the Newcastle game. The Wales international will support Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yéremy Pino in attack.

On the bench are both Benji Casey, who made his first-team debut in the UEFA Conference League win over Shelbourne last month and George King, who did the same against KuPS.

It would be the first time either will have appeared in the Premier League, should they be called upon.

As first revealed by Glasner at yesterday's pre-match press conference, Chris Richards returns to the matchday squad for the first time since Christmas and will start from the bench.

Unai Emery also makes two changes following Villa's win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Lucas Digne replaces Ian Maatsen in a straight swap at left-back, while Jadon Sancho starts on the wing in place of Emiliano Buendia.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Canvot, Devenny, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Sosa, Richards, King, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Casey, Uche.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Sancho, Watkins.

Subs*:* Bizot (GK), Buendia, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Bogarde, Hemmings.