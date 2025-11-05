Wharton was missing from the squad for Palace’s matches against Liverpool and Brentford last week through illness, whilst Riad has been a more long-term absentee, having last featured in competitive action in January when he suffered an ACL [Anterior Cruciate Ligament] rupture.

Delivering a team news update in his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game – for which tickets remain available – Glasner said: “The players look good.

“Eddie Nketiah is not available and Rio Cardines has a minor abductor injury and he won’t be available. All others [are available].

“Adam [Wharton] is back. To be honest, I think he’s not 100% right now – his fever was too high and he was laying in his bed – but it’s good now to be back in the rhythm, in the training sessions, and then let’s see how many minutes he gets tomorrow.”

Riad, meanwhile, returned to training with the first-team group this week, Glasner confirmed: “That’s the best news: yesterday he was allowed to train with the team, and he had yesterday’s session and today’s session.

“He will be in the matchday squad tomorrow. We have one spot free. I spoke to him, and it’s just wearing the shirt and having the Selhurst atmosphere. He won’t get minutes, to be honest, but it's just being involved in the matchday squad again.

"Now it’s to build him up step by step. He needs now training rhythm and playing a few minutes with the Under-21s to get back into the game rhythm. No pressure on him – no rush. The most important thing is he really goes step by step to his top level, and he will get all the support.

“It’s important we don’t talk about him every day and expect he’ll be back in one week or two weeks. He was out more or less one-and-a-half years with a short break when he could train with us.

“Of course, [this week] was a big moment for him. I had a few injuries in my career as well, and you’re always working in the gym with rehab and watching all the other players on the pitch, having fun and playing football.

“It gives you a boost when you can play football, it’s what you love to do and what you are here to do, and I’m 100 percent sure it will give him a boost, but now it’s about staying patient and making step after step.”

