Asked in his pre-match press conference whether there were any fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park, the manager confirmed: “No, all players are fit and available and ready to go.”

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta was substituted shortly before the hour mark at St. James’ Park, having also been withdrawn at half-time at the Etihad Stadium four days prior.

Asked about this, Glasner confirmed: “He had a time he couldn’t train [after his injury against Millwall] and of course he lost a little bit of rhythm in the beginning when he came back.

“He looked to get tired during the second-half [at Newcastle], that’s why we took him off. At Manchester City, it was a tactical sub, but this time it was about the 60th minutes, we were 5-0 down, and I took off three players.

“It was more: ‘okay, three days later we have a game against Bournemouth; we face Arsenal and Aston villa. We have a quite busy programme, and it was managing the minutes of the players.

“You could see it was always a different reason – and he [Mateta] will start again tomorrow.”

