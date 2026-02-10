The Eagles, buoyed by a 1-0 win away to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, host the Clarets seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since early December.

The Manager told his pre-match press conference: “The same squad is available, like at Brighton.

“Justin Devenny [injured since our last home game against Chelsea] is also returning to the squad, so it’s all good.”

Glasner also gave an update on the fitness status of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has not featured for the Eagles since that match against the Blues.

“Fortunately he doesn’t need surgery [on his knee],” the Manager revealed. “The injury is not as bad as feared, and so we think – and the opinion from several specialists and doctors – is that we can deal with the knee in a better way than with surgery.

“He will miss a certain time – I can’t say two weeks, three weeks or four weeks – but he doesn’t need surgery, that’s very positive, so hopefully he’s back soon.

“Of course it’s a disappointment, but now he’s looking forward to the next months and it’s good for him that a final decision has been taken. Of course, in the end he took the final decision, with the recommendation of all the specialists and our medical department.

“He will have the next [stage of] rehab here at the training ground, and he wants to be back as soon as possible and contribute to achieve our goals. That’s his mindset, and I think that’s the best he can do.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Burnley