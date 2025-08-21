The momentous match – our first major fixture in European football – kicks off at Selhurst Park at 20:00 BST, and is being shown live around the world (except to Norway) on Palace TV+.

The three changes see Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell and Ebere Eze make way from the starting XI which faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge four days ago.

Jefferson Lerma, Borna Sosa and Justin Devenny start for Palace in their place.

English FA Cup winners Palace face Norwegian Cup winners Fredrikstad in South London tonight, before the return leg back in Norway in a week’s time.

The winners over two legs will advance to the Conference League league phase proper.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Lerma, Lacroix, Guéhi, Sosa, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Devenny, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benítez (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Cardines, Esse, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard.

Fredrikstad: Borsheim (GK), S. Owusu, Fredriksen, Woledzi, Eid, Metcalfe, L. Owusu, Sorlokk, Molde, Ohlenschlaeger, Holten.

Subs: Ovretveit (GK), Langbraten (GK), Okpaleke, Rafn, Hummelvoll-Nunez, Bjartalid, Kvile, Begby, Shein, Skogvold, Solberg, Granaas.