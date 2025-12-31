Richards has absent since suffering a late injury in our recent Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal, whilst Nketiah – who has started our last three league matches – will also be unavailable for Thursday’s 17:30 GMT kick-off at Selhurst Park.

The Manager told his pre-match press conference: “Chris is not back, and for Newcastle [on Sunday] it will be quite tight.

“His foot is too swollen, so he can’t wear a boot right now – it’s too painful.

“Eddie is out for this game, so let’s see for the next game. We don’t know exactly how long it will take [to recover] – we’ll have to take it game by game.

“It’s a little bit his muscle, but we don’t know right now how serious it is. Of course, he’s had a few issues this year, and that’s why we are quite cautious.”

Glasner did, however, note: “All the others are fine – nobody else is out, but also nobody came back.

“We have a few Academy players being involved in this game, and we’ll prepare in the best way.

“Of course we want to get the turnaround at home, and start the New Year with a win.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Fulham