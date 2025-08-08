Speaking in his pre-Community Shield press conference, the Manager confirmed that Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucouré will be out of action for a number of months, with Caleb Kporha and Matheus França also unavailable for Sunday’s match.

Glasner said: “It is no secret Eddie missed more or less the whole pre-season, because on the second day of pre-season, he had a small injury, and now he has a more serious injury and will be out for what looks like eight weeks.

"Then, without pre-season, it will take him three or four more weeks to be ready.

“Caleb Kporha has problems with his back and is not able to train and has been out with the whole pre-season – we don’t know when he’ll return.

“Matheus França is unfortunately injured again, but missed the whole pre-season after being injured for more or less the last two years.

“Cheick had a setback – we don’t know when he will return. He’s still not able to train, so especially for him – he’s such a lovely guy – it’s tough, where he’s not in the training and playing rhythm. He gets all our support – but he won’t be back for the next couple of months.

“The positive side is the 15 or 16 players who played most of the minutes last year are still here. They’ve started at a completely different level compared to last season.

“The basics are there, it’s now just to get back into the rhythm. Of course, they could switch off [over the summer] and it was necessary for them, but we’ve started on a different level, with a different mindset and different standard to last year, and this is why we’re looking forward to the season in a very positive way.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool