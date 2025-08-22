The Japan international suffered a knee injury during the opening stages of the Community Shield win over Liverpool earlier this month, and has been unavailable for selection since.

But delivering his pre-match team news update, Glasner noted: “It looks good [after last night’s match]. The players, of course, had a good recovery session.

“There was also the positive aspect that Daichi Kamadi did part of the normal training session, but we were just five players, because we're having one or two playing with the Under-21s tonight. It was good news.

“I don’t think [Kamada will be fit] for Sunday, but for Thursday [night away to Fredrikstad].”

Quick turnarounds between continental matches on Thursday evenings, and domestic fixtures on Sundays, will be a new challenge to get to grips with for Crystal Palace players and supporters this season.

But Glasner, who has successfully balanced the two at three of his former sides, recalled: “At the beginning, when I started this journey as a coach, as a Manager, I think I trained too much. I forgot to give the players time off.

“Because for me, it's not a problem being here every day. But the players need it. And you need to be able to perform on a very good level. You also need time to rest. As I mentioned, we gave the players Tuesday off.

“In this rhythm, it's also important to find the times where the players can rest. Not just physically, mentally, to be ready for new input more here in the meeting room, the tactical input, than on the pitch – and therefore you have to be ready mentally.

“This is what we are trying to find. This rhythm, giving input to the players, on and off the pitch – but also giving them time to recharge.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest