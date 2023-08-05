The Eagles put in a strong display against Sevilla in Detroit last weekend, playing the better football and emerging with a 1-1 draw following Ebere Eze’s second-half wondergoal.

With Hodgson having reiterated that he would play as strong a side as possible against the Ligue 1 opponents this afternoon, his team remains unchanged from that game.

As a result, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be protected by a back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen – facing his former side – Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma will make his first appearance at Selhurst Park as a Crystal Palace player, starting alongside Cheick Doucouré with Eze ahead of him.

The front three is likely to comprise Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The only changes to Palace’s team are on the bench: Joe Whitworth, returning from the Academy’s own tour of the United States, and David Ozoh are back in the matchday squad.

If you aren’t able to join us at Selhurst Park this evening, the match will be shown across the world on Palace TV+ from the low price of just £9.99.

Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew<br> Subs: Matthews (GK), Whitworth (GK), O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Rïedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Mateta, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi