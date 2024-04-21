The United States international – out of action since the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last month with a knee injury – makes his return in the only change to the side which stunned Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

He comes into the side for Jefferson Lerma, who sustained a hamstring injury during that victory, manager Oliver Glasner confirmed.

As a result, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to be protected by a back three of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen – who once again sports the captain’s armband – and the returning Richards.

Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell will offer width on either flank, with Will Hughes recovering from a knock sustained in training to start in central midfield alongside Adam Wharton.

Ebere Eze – the winning goalscorer on Merseyside – offers attacking threat alongside Michael Olise and this season’s top scorer, Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is into double digits.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Holding, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ayew, Edouard.

West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Souček, Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Areola (GK), Johnson, Cresswell, Casey, Orford, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Mubama.