With the tie finely poised at 1-1, following a tight first leg in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, Evann Guessand, who came off the bench to score his first Palace goal at the weekend – a 90th-minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers – is rewarded with a start tonight.

In the backline, Maxence Lacroix – who came off injured in Mostar a week ago – is deemed fit enough to start at Selhurst Park, whilst Daichi Kamada comes into the side in midfield.

Moving to the bench tonight are Chadi Riad, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino.

Elsewhere, captain Dean Henderson makes his 100th Crystal Palace appearance in all competitions since joining from Manchester United in the summer of 2023.

Having picked up his 10th clean sheet of the season against Wolves, of the 19 goalkeepers who have made 99 or more appearances for Palace, Henderson currently has the third best clean-sheet percentage – behind only John Burridge (40.2%, 1978-1980) and Jack Alderson (35.1%, 1919-1924).

Zrinjski, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side which started our 1-1 draw in Mostar last week.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Guessand.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes, Devenny, Rodney, Pino, Johnson.

Zrinjski Mostar: Karačić (GK), Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Djurasek, Savic, Abramovic, Ivancic, Mikic, Cuze.

Subs: Bogdan (GK), Sajko (GK), Lagumdzija, Karacic, Juric, Sakota, Arapovic, Nalic, Surdanovic, Cavar, Meimja, Majic.