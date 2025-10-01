Palace v Shakhtar (H)
Palace in Europe
One more step
Crystal Palace FC are in the semi-finals of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. Be part of our journey.
Shakhtar (H) - SF
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Pre-match preparations
Behind the scenes in training
Shakhtar analysed
The numbers behind our opponents
Shakhtar's incredible story
How they've kept playing away from home
View from the Opposition
Turan on where Shakhtar will improve
Mateta's expectations...
... of Selhurst Park
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Meet the men in the middle
Get to know...
Shakhtar Donetsk
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The story so far
Highlights: CPFC 1-0 Fredrikstad
Play-off round first leg
Highlights: Fredrikstad 0-0 CPFC
Play-off round second leg (1-0 on agg).
Gallery: Fredrikstad (A)
The best images from Norway
Away Day Eagles #1
Your stories of Norway
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 CPFC
League phase – Match #1
Gallery: Dynamo Kyiv (A)
The best images from Poland
Away Day Eagles #2
Your top tales from Poland
Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)
The best images from Selhurst
Highlights: CPFC 0-1 AEK Larnaca
League phase - Match #2
Highlights: CPFC 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
League phase - Match #3
Gallery: AZ Alkmaar [H]
The best images from our first home league phase win
Highlights: Strasbourg 2-1 CPC
League phase - Match #4
Gallery: RC Strasbourg (A)
The best images from France
Away Day Eagles #3
Your top tales from Poland
Highlights: Shelbourne 0-3 CPFC
League phase – Match #5
Gallery: Shelbourne (A)
The best images from Ireland
Away Day Eagles #4
Your top photos from Ireland
Gallery: KuPS Kuopio (H)
The best images from SE25
Highlights: CPFC 2-2 KuPS Kuopio
League phase - Match #6
Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (A)
The best images from Mostar
Highlights: Zrinjski 1-1 CPFC
Play-off round first leg
Away Day Eagles #5
Your top photos from Bosnia & Herzegovina
Highlights: CPFC 2-0 Zrinjski
Play-off round second leg (3-1 on agg.)
Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (H)
Top pictures from our play-off win
Highlights: CPFC 0-0 AEK Larnaca
Round of 16 first leg
Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)
Matchday photos from Round of 16
Highlights: AEK Larnaca 1-2 CPFC (a.e.t.)
Round of 16 second leg
Gallery: AEK Larnaca (A)
Matchday photos from extra-time win
Away Day Eagles #6
Your best stories from Mostar & Larnaca
Highlights: CPFC 3-0 Fiorentina
Quarter-final first leg
Gallery: Fiorentina (H)
Matchday photos from SE25
Highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 CPFC (2-4 agg.)
Quarter-final second leg
Gallery: Fiorentina (A)
Matchday photos from Florence
Away Day Eagles #7
Your best stories from Florence
Highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 CPFC
Semi-final first leg
Gallery: Shakhtar (A)
Matchday photos from Krakow
Knockout rounds
ZRI (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive the 1-1 draw
What else happened?
In the play-off round first legs
Supporter Gallery
The Palace in Mostar
Press conference
Hear from Sosa & Glasner
Guide to Mostar
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Palace's journey
The best pre-match photos
ZRI (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive our 2-0 win
Gallery
The best images on the night
Reaction round-up
The best of the quotes
Hendo hits a hundred
The captain's landmark
What else happened?
Elsewhere in the play-off round
Special match programme
First-ever major European home leg
Press conference
Glasner & Henderson's preview
Pre-Zrinjski training
Behind the scenes
LAR (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
From the 0-0 draw
Gallery
The best images on the night
What else happened?
In the Round of 16 first legs
Back so soon?
Famous Palace same-season rematches
Special match programme
Including free wallchart
Press conference
Glasner & Wharton's preview
Where it all began
Darren Ambrose on Europe
Opposition view
Larnaca's new manager
LAR (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Our dramatic 2-1 win
The full-time scenes...
... and best images from Cyprus
Away Day Eagles
The best Cyprus stories
Supporter Gallery
Our fans in Cyprus
The Numbers
Palace make history
Reaction round-up
All the celebrations
What else happened?
In the Round of 16
FIO (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive our 3-0 win
Gallery
The best images on a special night
Lacroix & Mateta's verdict
Reaction to the win
Richards reacts
To our first-leg lead
From the Manager...
Glasner on a famous night
What else happened?
Elsewhere in the quarter-finals
Special match programme
Two Italian icons star
Press conference
Glasner & Johnson's preview
Pre-Fiorentina training
Behind the scenes
Fiorentina analysed
'Savvy tactical changes'
View from La Viola
Opposition press conference
FIO (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive our aggregate victory
Gallery
Another epic European night
The Numbers
Our favourite stats from Florence
Celebrations back home
Selhurst's Viewing Party
Henderson reacts
The skipper hails Palace fans
Glasner's verdict
The Manager's post-match thoughts
Canvot's reaction
19-year-old proud to make history
Eagles in Florence
A picture of Red & Blue
Who else reached...
.. the semi-finals?
The Palace - In Italian
Your Crystal Palace phrasebook
Press conference
Glasner & Kamada's preview
Training & Travel
Your pre-match gallery
Opposition view
"We'll need more than tactics"
An insider's account
Of our last trip to Florence
Lombardo's Lowdown
Hear from 'The Bald Eagle'
Serie A star Ventola
A '00s cult hero's story at Selhurst
Stadium guide
Artemio Franchi Stadium
Fiorentina analysed
A tactical breakdown
SHA (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
A huge semi-final first leg win
Gallery
Our final epic European away day
Scenes at Selhurst
Holmesdale Viewing Party
Glasner's verdict
The Manager's opinion
Strand Larsen's super goal
Jørgen talks it through
Daichi's delight
Midfielder on his goal
The Palace in Krakow
The best images
What else happened...
... in the semi-finals?
Press conference
Glasner & Mitchell's preview
Training & Travel
Semi-final preparations
Opposition View
"I'm a bit of a dreamer"
Stadium guide
Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium
League Phase
D Kyiv (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive our 2-0 win
Supporter Gallery
The Palace in Lublin
Away Day Eagles
The best of your stories
Record-breaking run
A historic club record set in Poland
The Palace – in Polish
Your Crystal Palace phrasebook
Meet CPFC Polska
South London and Proud – in Poland
Guide to Lublin
Travel & tourism tips
Press conference
Hear from Guéhi & Glasner
Stadium guide
Get to know Arena Lublin
Palace's journey
The best pre-match photos
Dynamo's presser
View from the opposition
Larnaca (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Highlights
Report & Highlights
The best of the action
Gallery
The best images on the night
Special match programme
Pull-out wallchart, foil cover & more
Mitchell's landmark
Tyrick hits 200 Palace apps
The Palace phrasebook
AEK Larnaca edition
Press conference
Glasner & Mateta ahead of the game
Matchday quiz
Test your European knowledge
AZ (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
The best of the action
Gallery
The best images on the night
Reaction round-up
The best of the quotes
Where we stand
After Matchday Three
Special match programme
More special-edition features
The Palace phrasebook
Dutch edition
Press conference
Glasner & Lacroix ahead of the game
Matchday Quiz
Palace's Eredivisie winners
Strasbourg (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
The best of the action
Where we stand
After Matchday Four
Guide to Strasbourg
Travel & tourism tips
Press conference
Hear from Sarr & Glasner
Eddie's French lessons
Nketiah learns the lingo with Lacroix
Stadium guide
Get to know Stade de la Meinau
Palace's journey
The best pre-match photos
Strasbourg's presser
View from the opposition
Shelbourne (A)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
Relive our 3-0 win
Where we stand
After Matchday Five
Supporter gallery
The Palace in Dublin
Away Day Eagles
The best of your stories
Academy debutant
A big night for Benji Casey
The Palace - in Irish Gaelic
Your Crystal Palace phrasebook
Meet the Irish Eagles
South London and Proud
Guide to Dublin
Travel & tourism tips
Press conference
Hear from Richards & Glasner
Palace's journey
The best pre-match photos
Shelbourne's presser
View from the opposition
KuPS (H)
Match Centre
Stats, Reaction & Video
Report & Highlights
The best of the action
Gallery
The best images on the night
Reaction round-up
The best of the quotes
What comes next?
Next up for Palace...
Special match programme
More special-edition features
Meet the prospects
The Academy starlets who played
Press conference
Glasner & Hughes ahead of the game
Find out more
On this page, you can:
- Discover everything you need to know about the UEFA Conference League.
- Learn more about our opponents and trips abroad, including matchday guides.
- Find out how to buy match tickets, merchandise – and more.
- Get set for our first-ever European season!