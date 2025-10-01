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      Crystal Palace FC are in the semi-finals of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. Be part of our journey.

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      Shakhtar analysed

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      Shakhtar's incredible story

      Shakhtar's incredible story

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      View from the Opposition

      View from the Opposition

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      Mateta's expectations...

      Mateta's expectations...

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      Everything you need to know

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      Highlights: CPFC 1-0 Fredrikstad

      Highlights: CPFC 1-0 Fredrikstad

      Play-off round first leg

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      Highlights: Fredrikstad 0-0 CPFC

      Highlights: Fredrikstad 0-0 CPFC

      Play-off round second leg (1-0 on agg).

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      Gallery: Fredrikstad (A)

      Gallery: Fredrikstad (A)

      The best images from Norway

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      Away Day Eagles #1

      Away Day Eagles #1

      Your stories of Norway

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      Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 CPFC

      Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 CPFC

      League phase – Match #1

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      Gallery: Dynamo Kyiv (A)

      Gallery: Dynamo Kyiv (A)

      The best images from Poland

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      Away Day Eagles #2

      Away Day Eagles #2

      Your top tales from Poland

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      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)

      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)

      The best images from Selhurst

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      Highlights: CPFC 0-1 AEK Larnaca

      Highlights: CPFC 0-1 AEK Larnaca

      League phase - Match #2

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      Highlights: CPFC 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

      Highlights: CPFC 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

      League phase - Match #3

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      Gallery: AZ Alkmaar [H]

      Gallery: AZ Alkmaar [H]

      The best images from our first home league phase win

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      Highlights: Strasbourg 2-1 CPC

      Highlights: Strasbourg 2-1 CPC

      League phase - Match #4

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      Gallery: RC Strasbourg (A)

      Gallery: RC Strasbourg (A)

      The best images from France

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      Away Day Eagles #3

      Away Day Eagles #3

      Your top tales from Poland

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      Highlights: Shelbourne 0-3 CPFC

      Highlights: Shelbourne 0-3 CPFC

      League phase – Match #5

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      Gallery: Shelbourne (A)

      Gallery: Shelbourne (A)

      The best images from Ireland

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      Away Day Eagles #4

      Away Day Eagles #4

      Your top photos from Ireland

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      Gallery: KuPS Kuopio (H)

      Gallery: KuPS Kuopio (H)

      The best images from SE25

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      Highlights: CPFC 2-2 KuPS Kuopio

      Highlights: CPFC 2-2 KuPS Kuopio

      League phase - Match #6

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      Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (A)

      Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (A)

      The best images from Mostar

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      Highlights: Zrinjski 1-1 CPFC

      Highlights: Zrinjski 1-1 CPFC

      Play-off round first leg

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      Away Day Eagles #5

      Away Day Eagles #5

      Your top photos from Bosnia & Herzegovina

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      Highlights: CPFC 2-0 Zrinjski

      Highlights: CPFC 2-0 Zrinjski

      Play-off round second leg (3-1 on agg.)

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      Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (H)

      Gallery: Zrinjski Mostar (H)

      Top pictures from our play-off win

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      Highlights: CPFC 0-0 AEK Larnaca

      Highlights: CPFC 0-0 AEK Larnaca

      Round of 16 first leg

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      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)

      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (H)

      Matchday photos from Round of 16

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      Highlights: AEK Larnaca 1-2 CPFC (a.e.t.)

      Highlights: AEK Larnaca 1-2 CPFC (a.e.t.)

      Round of 16 second leg

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      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (A)

      Gallery: AEK Larnaca (A)

      Matchday photos from extra-time win

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      Away Day Eagles #6

      Away Day Eagles #6

      Your best stories from Mostar & Larnaca

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      Highlights: CPFC 3-0 Fiorentina

      Highlights: CPFC 3-0 Fiorentina

      Quarter-final first leg

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      Gallery: Fiorentina (H)

      Gallery: Fiorentina (H)

      Matchday photos from SE25

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      Highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 CPFC (2-4 agg.)

      Highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 CPFC (2-4 agg.)

      Quarter-final second leg

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      Gallery: Fiorentina (A)

      Gallery: Fiorentina (A)

      Matchday photos from Florence

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      Away Day Eagles #7

      Away Day Eagles #7

      Your best stories from Florence

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      Highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 CPFC

      Highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 CPFC

      Semi-final first leg

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      Gallery: Shakhtar (A)

      Gallery: Shakhtar (A)

      Matchday photos from Krakow

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      Knockout rounds

      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive the 1-1 draw

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      What else happened?

      What else happened?

      In the play-off round first legs

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      Supporter Gallery

      Supporter Gallery

      The Palace in Mostar

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Hear from Sosa & Glasner

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      Guide to Mostar

      Guide to Mostar

      Travel & tourism tips

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      Palace's journey

      Palace's journey

      The best pre-match photos

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive our 2-0 win

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on the night

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      Reaction round-up

      Reaction round-up

      The best of the quotes

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      Hendo hits a hundred

      Hendo hits a hundred

      The captain's landmark

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      What else happened?

      What else happened?

      Elsewhere in the play-off round

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      First-ever major European home leg

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Henderson's preview

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      Pre-Zrinjski training

      Pre-Zrinjski training

      Behind the scenes

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      From the 0-0 draw

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on the night

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      What else happened?

      What else happened?

      In the Round of 16 first legs

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      Back so soon?

      Back so soon?

      Famous Palace same-season rematches

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      Including free wallchart

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Wharton's preview

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      Where it all began

      Where it all began

      Darren Ambrose on Europe

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      Opposition view

      Opposition view

      Larnaca's new manager

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Our dramatic 2-1 win

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      The full-time scenes...

      The full-time scenes...

      ... and best images from Cyprus

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      Away Day Eagles

      Away Day Eagles

      The best Cyprus stories

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      Supporter Gallery

      Supporter Gallery

      Our fans in Cyprus

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      The Numbers

      The Numbers

      Palace make history

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      Reaction round-up

      Reaction round-up

      All the celebrations

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      What else happened?

      What else happened?

      In the Round of 16

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive our 3-0 win

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on a special night

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      Lacroix & Mateta's verdict

      Lacroix & Mateta's verdict

      Reaction to the win

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      Richards reacts

      Richards reacts

      To our first-leg lead

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      From the Manager...

      From the Manager...

      Glasner on a famous night

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      What else happened?

      What else happened?

      Elsewhere in the quarter-finals

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      Two Italian icons star

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Johnson's preview

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      Pre-Fiorentina training

      Pre-Fiorentina training

      Behind the scenes

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      Fiorentina analysed

      Fiorentina analysed

      'Savvy tactical changes'

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      View from La Viola

      View from La Viola

      Opposition press conference

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive our aggregate victory

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      Another epic European night

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      The Numbers

      The Numbers

      Our favourite stats from Florence

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      Celebrations back home

      Celebrations back home

      Selhurst's Viewing Party

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      Henderson reacts

      Henderson reacts

      The skipper hails Palace fans

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      Glasner's verdict

      Glasner's verdict

      The Manager's post-match thoughts

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      Canvot's reaction

      Canvot's reaction

      19-year-old proud to make history

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      Eagles in Florence

      Eagles in Florence

      A picture of Red & Blue

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      Who else reached...

      Who else reached...

      .. the semi-finals?

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      The Palace - In Italian

      The Palace - In Italian

      Your Crystal Palace phrasebook

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Kamada's preview

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      Training & Travel

      Training & Travel

      Your pre-match gallery

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      Opposition view

      Opposition view

      "We'll need more than tactics"

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      An insider's account

      An insider's account

      Of our last trip to Florence

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      Lombardo's Lowdown

      Lombardo's Lowdown

      Hear from 'The Bald Eagle'

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      Serie A star Ventola

      Serie A star Ventola

      A '00s cult hero's story at Selhurst

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      Stadium guide

      Stadium guide

      Artemio Franchi Stadium

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      Fiorentina analysed

      Fiorentina analysed

      A tactical breakdown

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      A huge semi-final first leg win

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      Our final epic European away day

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      Scenes at Selhurst

      Scenes at Selhurst

      Holmesdale Viewing Party

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      Glasner's verdict

      Glasner's verdict

      The Manager's opinion

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      Strand Larsen's super goal

      Strand Larsen's super goal

      Jørgen talks it through

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      Daichi's delight

      Daichi's delight

      Midfielder on his goal

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      The Palace in Krakow

      The Palace in Krakow

      The best images

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      What else happened...

      What else happened...

      ... in the semi-finals?

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Mitchell's preview

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      Training & Travel

      Training & Travel

      Semi-final preparations

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      Opposition View

      Opposition View

      "I'm a bit of a dreamer"

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      Stadium guide

      Stadium guide

      Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium

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      League Phase

      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive our 2-0 win

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      Supporter Gallery

      Supporter Gallery

      The Palace in Lublin

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      Away Day Eagles

      Away Day Eagles

      The best of your stories

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      Record-breaking run

      Record-breaking run

      A historic club record set in Poland

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      The Palace – in Polish

      The Palace – in Polish

      Your Crystal Palace phrasebook

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      Meet CPFC Polska

      Meet CPFC Polska

      South London and Proud – in Poland

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      Guide to Lublin

      Guide to Lublin

      Travel & tourism tips

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Hear from Guéhi & Glasner

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      Stadium guide

      Stadium guide

      Get to know Arena Lublin

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      Palace's journey

      Palace's journey

      The best pre-match photos

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      Dynamo's presser

      Dynamo's presser

      View from the opposition

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Highlights

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      The best of the action

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on the night

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      Pull-out wallchart, foil cover & more

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      Mitchell's landmark

      Mitchell's landmark

      Tyrick hits 200 Palace apps

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      The Palace phrasebook

      The Palace phrasebook

      AEK Larnaca edition

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Mateta ahead of the game

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      Matchday quiz

      Matchday quiz

      Test your European knowledge

      Play now
      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      The best of the action

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on the night

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      Reaction round-up

      Reaction round-up

      The best of the quotes

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      Where we stand

      Where we stand

      After Matchday Three

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      More special-edition features

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      The Palace phrasebook

      The Palace phrasebook

      Dutch edition

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Lacroix ahead of the game

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      Matchday Quiz

      Matchday Quiz

      Palace's Eredivisie winners

      Play now
      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      The best of the action

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      Where we stand

      Where we stand

      After Matchday Four

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      Guide to Strasbourg

      Guide to Strasbourg

      Travel & tourism tips

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Hear from Sarr & Glasner

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      Eddie's French lessons

      Eddie's French lessons

      Nketiah learns the lingo with Lacroix

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      Stadium guide

      Stadium guide

      Get to know Stade de la Meinau

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      Palace's journey

      Palace's journey

      The best pre-match photos

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      Strasbourg's presser

      Strasbourg's presser

      View from the opposition

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      Relive our 3-0 win

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      Where we stand

      Where we stand

      After Matchday Five

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      Supporter gallery

      Supporter gallery

      The Palace in Dublin

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      Away Day Eagles

      Away Day Eagles

      The best of your stories

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      Academy debutant

      Academy debutant

      A big night for Benji Casey

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      The Palace - in Irish Gaelic

      The Palace - in Irish Gaelic

      Your Crystal Palace phrasebook

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      Meet the Irish Eagles

      Meet the Irish Eagles

      South London and Proud

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      Guide to Dublin

      Guide to Dublin

      Travel & tourism tips

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Hear from Richards & Glasner

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      Palace's journey

      Palace's journey

      The best pre-match photos

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      Shelbourne's presser

      Shelbourne's presser

      View from the opposition

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      Match Centre

      Match Centre

      Stats, Reaction & Video

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      Report & Highlights

      Report & Highlights

      The best of the action

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      Gallery

      Gallery

      The best images on the night

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      Reaction round-up

      Reaction round-up

      The best of the quotes

      Read more
      What comes next?

      What comes next?

      Next up for Palace...

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      Special match programme

      Special match programme

      More special-edition features

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      Meet the prospects

      Meet the prospects

      The Academy starlets who played

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      Press conference

      Press conference

      Glasner & Hughes ahead of the game

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      Find out more

      On this page, you can:

      • Discover everything you need to know about the UEFA Conference League.
      • Learn more about our opponents and trips abroad, including matchday guides.
      • Find out how to buy match tickets, merchandise – and more.
      • Get set for our first-ever European season!