Dann was forced to miss the Eagles' recent games with Everton and Manchester United, but returns to the fold on the bench today. His inclusion is the only change to the squad which faced the Toffees last Saturday.

This means Eberechi Eze retains his starting berth after making his full debut last week and Christian Benteke is encouragingly listed amongst the 18.

Frank Lampard hands recently signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy his Premier League debut and Ben Chilwell makes his first Blues league squad since joining the club this summer.

Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner also make the starting XI.

Chelsea: Mendy, Jorginho, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Kante, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Abraham, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Tomori, Kovacic, Mount, James, Pulisic, Giroud.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyaté, Ward, Eze, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Milivojević, Riedewald, Meyer, Benteke.

