Oliver Glasner brings in Nathaniel Clyne at right wing-back, replacing the absent Daniel Muñoz. It'll be his first start for the Eagles since the 1-1 draw away at Southampton, at the back end of last season.

Muñoz is nursing a minor knee injury but Glasner is hopeful he will return for the Manchester City game next week.

The other change from the side that won at Turf Moor on Wednesday night, sees Eddie Nketiah return to the attack, alongside Yéremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

That means Daichi Kamada will revert to midfield with Jefferson Lerma, who started against Burnley, on the bench this time around.

As originally stated by Glasner in his pre-match press conference, Ismaïla Sarr remains absent with an ankle injury.

However, Borna Sosa does return to the matchday squad after missing the last two games and will be on the bench.

The Eagles last visited Craven Cottage in March, winning 3-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final on the road to our first piece of major silverware.

Fulham also make two changes to their team with Samuel Chukwueze and Timothy Castagne coming into the starting XI. Former Palace defender Joachim Andersen captain's the hosts.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Uche, Esse

Fulham: Leno (GK), Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez, Chukwueze

Subs: Lecomte (GK), Cairney, Adama, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Lukic, Kevin, King, Diop

Match Details

Fulham v Crystal Palace