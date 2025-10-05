Little under 72 hours since the Eagles were in UEFA Conference League action away to Dynamo Kyiv, Palace have travelled to Everton seeking to build on an impressive start to the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Will Hughes, who went off early in the second-half in Lublin, is fit enough to be named among the substitutes, with Ismaïla Sarr reintroduced to the starting XI in his place – meaning Daichi Kamada will likely slot back into midfield.

Palace’s other change sees Tyrick Mitchell come in on the left side of defence in place of Borna Sosa, who is also available from the bench.

Palace are winless in each of our last 10 Premier League away games against the Toffees, but avoiding defeat today would see us set a new club record for unbeaten top-flight league matches (13, surpassing a 12-match run set in 1990).

David Moyes has made two changes for Everton following Monday night's 1-1 draw with West Ham here, as midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall misses out through suspension and Beto moves to the bench. They're replaced by winger Tyler Dibling, who makes his first Premier League start for the club, and Thierno Barry.

Everton: Pickford (GK), O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Dibling, Ndiaye, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers (GK), King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunuam.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Uche, Nketiah.