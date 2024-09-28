The Colombian will slot into the defence, in place of the injured Chris Richards, making his first start in the Premier League since the first home fixture against West Ham United.

He started in the League Cup victory over Queens Park Rangers, and also featured in the recent international break - playing the full 90 in a standout win against Argentina.

Fellow Colombian Daniel Muñoz continues in the right wing-back role, while deadline day signings Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah also continue their run of starts in the squad.

Trevoh Chalobah, who also joined on loan on deadline day, is named on the bench for the first time after overcoming an injury. There may be a potential debut for him as a substitute, along with Matt Turner, Franco Umeh or Asher Agbinone.

Hosts Everton make two changes to their side which drew with Leicester City last weekend, with Jarrod Branthwaite making his first start of the season in place of Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko replacing James Garner.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, A. Doucouré, Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Keane, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Gana, Garner, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Chalobah, Schlupp, Clyne, Hughes, Sarr, Umeh, Agbinone.